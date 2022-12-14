Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ellen DeGeneres has shared an emotional tribute honouring Stephen “tWitch” Boss, following the tragic news of his death.

The longtime, famed Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died by suicide on Tuesday (13 December) at the age of 40.

His wife Allison Holker confirmed the news in a statement on Wednesday (14 December), writing: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into.”

Boss’s untimely death has left the entertainment, music, and sports world in mourning, with celebrity condolences pouring in.

Among them is DeGeneres, who posted on social media a sweet photo of her and Boss embraced in a tight hug.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him,” the host wrote alongside the picture.

“Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Boss initially rose to fame as a contestant on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project. In 2008, he came in second place on season four of So You Think You Can Dance. Later, he returned to the show as an All-Star, and again in 2022 as a judge.

He joined Ellen in 2014 as a DJ, where he became the talk series staple until its conclusion in June. In 2020, DeGeneres named him an executive producer of the show.

Boss is survived by his wife Holker and their three children: Zaia, three, Maddox, six, and Weslie, 14.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.