U2 post in support of the Iran protests

U2 have come out in support of the protesters in Iran by posting a message to their 2.8 million followers.

The band are showing solidarity with Iranians who have been protesting in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, while she was in the custody of the country’s so-called “morality police”.

Amini was held by the country’s police for allegedly having a loose headscarf, or hijab. Police have denied mistreatment and say she died of a heart attack, but her family dispute this.

Demonstrations have taken place across Iran, including in the capital Tehran. According to officials, at least 41 people have died since protests began – but Iranian people say the number is much higher.

Now, the Dublin band have used their platform to show their support for those protesting by posting an image of Amini, accompanied with words by the ancient poet Saadi Shirazi.

The poem, entitled “Bani Adam” reads:

"Human beings are body parts of each other,

In creation they are indeed of one essence.

If a body part is afflicted with pain,

Other body parts uneasy will remain.

If you have no sympathy for human pain,

The name of human you shall not retain."

The post also added a number of hashtags expressing support with the protests.

U2 are among many artists who have also come out in support of the protests. Last week, British singer Tom Odell responded after his 2013 single “Another Love” was used to accompany a range of protest videos.

The audio clip is a soundbite filmed at an Odell gig where the crowd can be heard singing the words: “And if somebody hurts you, I wanna fight/ But my hands been broken one too many times/ So I’ll use my voice, I’ll be so f*cking rude/ Words they always win, but I know I’ll lose.”

“I’m shocked by the events taking place in Iran,” Odell told The Independent. “I’m sending love and thoughts to those incredibly brave people standing up for human rights and standing up for women.

“Everyone should have the choice to wear, or not wear, whatever they choose.”