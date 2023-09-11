What time does the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards start and how to watch?

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) take place on Tuesday, 12 September, honouring the best in the music video medium.

“Best Friend” rapper Saweetie is set to kick things off tomorrow with a 90-minute pre-show starting at 2:30pm PST/6:30pm EST.

The official ceremony is then scheduled to air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, beginning at 5pm PST/ 8pm EST.

Here’s how you can tune into the 2023 MTV VMAs:

Where will the VMAs be live-streamed?

As usual, the VMAs will be live-streamed on the MTV channel. It will also be simulcast on CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, BET, BET Her, MTV2, VH1, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Network.

Those without cable television can still catch the full show on the MTV website. For US-based fans, the ceremony will also be available to stream live on Paramount+.

Those outside of the US will be able to access the live stream via VPN.

Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo (Getty Images)

Who will be performing?

Returning as the VMA host for the second year in a row is Nicki Minaj, who will also be performing.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are also set to perform their new single “Bongos”, along with Demi Lovato, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Måneskin, Reneé Rapp, Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter and Future.

Anitta, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Diddy, Future, Kaliii, Lil Wayne, Metro Boomin, NAV, Swae Lee, The Warning, Peso Pluma, Tomorrow x Together and Stray Together also feature.

Performing in celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop are DMC, Doug E Fresh, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five and LL Cool J.

Who has been nominated?

Taylor Swift leads this year’s nominees with eight nods, followed closely by “Kill Bill” singer SZA, who holds six nominations. Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith are tied at five nominations, and BLACKPINK, Diddy and Shakira each received four.

The “Anti-Hero” singer, 33, has the chance of becoming the most awarded artist in VMA history, should she win at least six out of eight of her categories. She currently has 14 VMAs, which puts her behind record-holder Madonna, who has 20 awards, and Beyoncé, who has 16.

Read here for for the full list of nominees, which were announced on 8 August.