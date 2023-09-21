Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Voyager singer Danny Estrin, whose band represented Australia in Eurovision this year, has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 47-year-old musician co-founded the prog rock band in 1999, and has performed with them since. In 2023, Voyager placed ninth in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest with their final “Promise”.

On Thursday (21 September) morning, a statement was shared on the band’s social media where Estrin – who has performed with the band since 1999 – wrote that the band would be postponing their forthcoming European tour while he underwent “immediate treatment”.

“Hi everyone, Danny here,” Estrin wrote. “Last week I was dealt some life-altering news: I’ve been diagnosed with cancer that requires immediate treatment… I am on strict doctors’ orders to not take this lightly, put my health first and get this sorted so we can be on stage again as soon as possible.”

Estrin said that cancelling the tour had been “an extremely hard decision to make, but one that everyone will hopefully understand”.

“Voyager will perform our last show for a while at the America’s Cup Event in Fremantle, Western Australia this Sunday 24 September 2023, so come and party with us before I start treatment,” he continued.

“In the coming weeks I will focus on my health and family and ask that everyone please respect our privacy. I truly value and appreciate everyone’s support and understanding during this time. I’m surrounded by my incredible bandmates and team who are navigating all things Voyager whilst I am out of action. Love, your fierce friend Danny!”

Voyager’s European tour dates will be rescheduled to October 2024, with fans looking for a refund to contact their point of sale.

Among those supporting Estrin was presenter Rylan Clark, who was part of the Eurovision hosting team in Liverpool in May.

“Dan we’re sending you all our love mate xx,” Clark tweeted.

The official Eurovision account added on Instagram: “Danny, you made so many friends in Liverpool – all of us are here for you, sending all our love.”

Estrin on stage with Voyager in Eurovision 2023 (PA)

Gustaph, who represented Belgium in 2023, wrote: “Sending nothing but love and strength! Wishing you a speedy recovery and I am sure we will see each other come 2024.”

Germany’s act Lord of the Lost also commented: “Brother, all the love and all the best! All the power and energy that you need. We love you!”

Voyager placed ninth in this year’s Eurovision final, just eight years after Australia first joined the annual celebration of music.

In July, the band released their eighth studio album, titled Fearless in Love.