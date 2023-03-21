Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A wheelchair user has been captured crowd-surfing and stage-diving during a hard rock festival in the US.

The clip was shared on Twitter by the videographer and has since amassed over 270,000 views.

In the clip, the fan, who was attending the Life And Death Brigade Fest in Kentucky is lifted above the crowd during Kublai Khan TX’s set.

They can then be seen being lifted onto the stage with the help of the band’s singer, before moving across the stage to dive into the crowd.

The fan is then helped back into the crowd.

Live music archivist @hate5six shared the clip online on Sunday with the caption “hardest s*** I’ve ever seen”.

The clip wowed many viewers, who were keen to endorse the moment.

“This is some of the raddest s*** I’ve ever seen at a show,” wrote an admiring viewer.

“Witnessed this countless times @GraspopMetal , crowd surfs AND mosh pits with people in wheelchairs,” wrote another commenter.

“But nothing more impressive than seeing a 200 pound ELECTRIC wheelchair being carried through an audience to mimic a crowdsurf... EPIC!” they added.

“I LOVE THIS!! It’s crazy how communally minded mosh pits are, even in the midst of the chaos! Everyone should be able to experience the joy of crowd surfing at least once,” wrote another viewer.

The Life and Death Brigade festival took place over the weekend (18 and 19 March) in Louisville, Kentucky.