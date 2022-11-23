Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Guitarist Wilko Johnson has died aged 75, his family have announced.

The musician, who played guitar with Dr Feelgood and was a prominent figure in the British punk movement, was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and told he had a maximum of 10 months left to live.

He died on Monday (21 November) at his home.

In a post shared on social media, his family wrote: “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so, on behalf of Wilko’s family and the band, with a very heavy heart.

“Wilko Johnson has died. He passed away at home on Monday evening, 21st November 2022. Thank you for respecting Wilko’s family’s privacy at this very sad time, and thank you all for having been such a tremendous support throughout Wilko’s incredible life.”

Born in Essex in 1947, Johnson – real name John Peter Wilkinson – performed with Dr Feelgood from their formation in 1971 to 1977.

Johnson also had a career in acting, most famously appearing as Ser Ilyn Payne in the first two seasons of Game of Thrones from 2011 to 2012.

Discussing his casting as the executioner, who could not speak, Johnson said: “They said they wanted somebody really sinister who went around looking daggers at people before killing them. That made it easy. Looking daggers at people is what I do all the time, it’s like second nature to me.”

The musician was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2013 and told he had between nine and 10 months to live.

However, he decided not to have chemotherapy and announced in 2014 that he was cancer-free after the removal of a tumour weighing three kilograms. Earlier that year, he had released the album Going Back Home, a collaboration with The Who’s Roger Daltrey.

In a 2016 interview with The Independent, Johnson described the moment he was told he was going to live.

“I still remember the morning the doctors told me I was cancer-free,” he said. “Snatched from the jaws of death! I mean, wow, what a feeling.”

He released his autobiography Don’t Leave Me Here in 2016.

