will.i.am has said that he is ‘‘so happy for Britney Spears on multiple levels”.

The pop star was famously freed from her 13-year conservatorship, which had been controlled by her father Jamie Spears, in November 2021.

She has since married her long-term boyfriend Sam Asghari and released “Hold Me Closer”, a collaboration with Elton John that reached No1 across 40 countries.

“I’m so happy for Britney on multiple levels,” said will.i.am in an interview with inews. “She fought and fought to have control of her life.”

“And she’s married and happy – Sam [Asghari] is an awesome dude,” the 47-year-old continued.

He added: “You know, just think about the things they would probably talk about before they went to sleep? He’s been on her side to comfort her, and fought with her. That’s an angel, there.

“And to think your family would hold you down, and the family you selected would be there to help pick you up? That’s beautiful,” he added.

will.i.am also expressed his happiness at her recent artistic success: “Music has been her joy, but also part of the reason why she’s been fighting.

“And now she’s having success with the decisions that she made. It’s beautiful. I adore her,” he said.

“Hold Me Closer”, which is a spin on John’s 1971 single “Tiny Dancer”, was released on (26 August), marking Spears’s first single in six years.

The singer recently addressed the backlash she received after seemingly “body-shaming” fellow pop star Christina Aguilera and her backup dancers in an Instagram post.

“By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!” Spears began the caption. “I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!!”

Spears also thanked Aguilera for “inspiring” her, and described the Burlesque star as “a beautiful woman of power.”