Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler faces further misconduct allegations from fifth woman

Woman claimed her relationship with the musician was ‘emotionally abusive’ and ‘toxic’

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 23 November 2022 08:41
<p>Win Butler of Arcade Fire performs at Coachella on 15 April 2022</p>

Win Butler of Arcade Fire performs at Coachella on 15 April 2022

(Getty Images for Coachella)

A fifth woman has made misconduct allegations against Win Butler, the frontman of indie rock group Arcade Fire.

Earlier this year, four other women came forward with claims of sexual misconduct against Butler, 42, citing incidents that allegedly took place between 2016 and 2020.

In a statement at the time, Butler denied all claims of misconduct, stating that he was “very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behaviour” but that “these relationships were all consensual”.

“I f***ed up, and while not an excuse, I will continue to look forward and heal what can be healed, and learn from past experiences,” he said.

Now, a fifth woman, indentified by the pseudonym Sabina, has told Pitchfork magazine that she had a “toxic” relationship with Butler that lasted three years.

Butler has been married to the musician and Arcade Fire bandmate Régine Chassagne since 2003.

Sabina claims that she met Butler at the cafe where she worked when she was 22 and he was 35.

“It was an ongoing abusive relationship,” she said. “Emotionally abusive, manipulative, toxic, and using his power dynamic to exploit my body at times that were convenient for him. He met me when I was so vulnerable.”

The Independent has contacted a representative of Butler for comment.

According to Sabina’s claims, her relationship with Butler, which she says ended in 2018, was coloured by a power imbalance, with the musician.

“In general, it was an abusive dynamic,” she said. “It was really aggressive, and I felt like I just had to do what he said. I was not really comfortable with some of the things he was asking me to do, but doing them anyway. And that is ultimately dehumanising.”

Pitchfork reports that the publication was shown screenshots of hundreds of sexually explicit text messages exchanged between Sabina and Butler.

Arcade Fire are currently midway through a tour of North America that has taken place, despite the allegations against Butler.

Feist and Beck pulled out of the tour earlier this year, having originally been scheduled to perform as support. Feist issued a statement citing the allegations against Butler, while Beck did not give a reason for his withdrawal.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here

