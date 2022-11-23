Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Phoebe Bridgers has gushed about spending Christmas last year with her boyfriend Paul Mescal and his family in his home country.

The “Punisher” singer said spending time with Mescal, 26, in his hometown of Maynooth in County Kidare, Ireland in 2021 was her “best Christmas ever.

The Normal People star’s immediate family comprises of his parents, Paul and Daearbhla, and his two siblings, Nell and Donnacha.

Bridgers, 28, told British Vogue that spending the festive season with them was “a full romcom”.

The couple have been dating since 2020, after the Californian musician tweeted about being “sad and horny” after watching Mescal on the wildly popular BBC mini-series.

They confirmed their relationship in 2021 when they made their debut appearance together at the 2021 Lacma Art+Film Gala.

Earlier this month, Mescal opened up about how “nerve-racking” it was to go public with their relationship.

He told the magazine: “That was the anxiety of like, ‘Oh f***, does that mean that we are public property? And I think it’s like, no, that’s what couples choose to do. It’s just how I choose to operate.”

It came after an interview earlier this month with Mescal, who is currently appearing in the film Aftersun, reported that the couple were engaged. However, the profile was updated shortly after to say the couple are “reported to be engaged”.

Bridgers and Mescal (Phoebe Bridgers/Instagram)

The article sent fans into a spiral of mixed feelings, with some joking that they were “in mourning” over Bridgers and Mescal’s potential nuptials. Others said they had been inspired by the couple’s romantic beginnings through social media.

Elsewhere in her Q&A with British Vogue, Bridgers said that a “typical date night” for her and Mescal involves “laying in the park for hours, then going home and watching TV”.

She also revealed that the top quality she looks for in a partner is “great taste”.

“Anybody who will make me a 14-hour playlist is on my good side,” Bridgers added.