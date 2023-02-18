Yoko Ono shares online wish tree to celebrate her 90th birthday

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s Yoko Ono’s 90th birthday on Saturday (18 February)!

The artist, who was born in 1933, is celebrating her big day by releasing an online edition of her ‘Wish Tree’.

The ‘Wish Tree’ enables fans from all over the world to post their wishes online and plant trees in Ono’s honour.

The project – which runs in association with One Tree Planted – has been made virtual by Ono and John Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon.

According to One Tree Planted website, the project works with various partners to “plant trees where they’re needed most”.

“We want to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees,” states the site.

They also aim to “restore forests, create habitat for biodiversity, and make a positive social impact around the world.”

Fans can submit their wishes to the website, which launches on Ono’s birthday on Saturday.

Ono’s ‘Wish Tree’ was originally launched in 1996 in physical form with over 200 installations set up in 35 countries worldwide.

Since then she has collected nearly two million wishes.

Yoko Ono celebrates her 90th birthday today (Erika Barahona Ede ©FMGB Guggenheim Bilbao Museo)

The new website will allow virtual wishes to be posted online on an interactive Wish Tree.

“Make a wish, write it down on a piece of paper,” the original instructions on how to use the wish tree read.

“Fold it and tie it around a branch of a Wish Tree. Ask your friend to do the same. Keep Wishing, until the branches are covered with wishes,” she continued.

Yoko Ono was married to former Beatles member John Lennon from 1969 until he was shot dead in 1980. They shared their son Sean Ono Lennon together, who realised the Wish Tree alongside James Swindells and Loud Beings.