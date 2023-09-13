Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hannah Diamond appears to have appeased Zara Larsson after being accused of copying her album artwork and title.

Diamond, 32, is currently promoting her forthcoming single “Poster Girl”, sharing visuals showing her lying in a pink bedroom with posters covering the walls (including images of Diamond herself)

However, fans were quick to point out the similarities to Swedish singer Larsson’s 2021 album, also called Poster Girl.

The album artwork shows Larsson, 25, lying in a pink bedroom with posters of herself on the wall.

Larsson commented on the similarities herself on Wednesday (13 September), retweeting a comparison of the two artworks and writing: “She won the idgaf [I don’t give a f***] war.”

Diamond has since edited the Instagram caption of her post sharing the artwork to include a lengthy statement adressed to Larsson.

“@zaralarsson is an incredible popstar and I totally acknowledge the overlaps between our work so l’d like to take a minute to give some background to my choices for making and putting this image out in the world,” she wrote.

“For me, there is no joy to be found in using someone else’s experience to create art and the last thing I’d ever want is to make Zara or any other artist feel like something had been taken from them.”

She continued: “The images that myself and my peers at PC Music made were pioneering (thank you dazed & its nice that!) and have since been disseminated through popular culture and influenced an entirely new era of pop music and trends in visual aesthetics.

“Those things that embrace what used to be seen as plastic, inauthentic, too commercial, too camp or kitsch, shiny retouched perfect pictures. The visuals for my new album are a call back to the visuals made at the very start of my career because I wanted this album to feel like a 360 moment.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“[...] The bedroom in my image was created with my actual bedroom as the reference, the same way that the concept of my video Hi was to explore the trajectory of bedroom to popstar.”

In the comments section, Larsson responded saying that after doing some research it was clear that they both shared the same influences, and wished her the best with her forthcoming album.

“I have to be honest and say that I wasn’t invested in your artistry and creative work so when I first saw it felt really really sad, because this was one of the first shoots that I planned out myself in my friends bedroom so I felt extremely proud and excited about it,” Larsson wrote.

“[...] Anyways, now when I’ve done my research I can see that even though I didn’t have you on my mood board, the photographers that I’ve looked up to and had on it most likely, surly definitely, did! And that’s what art is about at the end of the day. I wish you the best with your album!!”

Following Larsson’s initial tweet, Diamond, real name Hannah Amond, was defended by a number of fans who said she had adopted a pink, hyperfeminine aesthetic throughout her career. The British singer released her first single “Pink and Blue” under PC Music in 2013.

Representatives for Diamond and Larsson did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment for comment.