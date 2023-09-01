Singer Zara Larsson on being in the 'power of wanting to do it for yourself'

Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson joins us on Love Lives to discuss fame and how blogging from a young age in Sweden has helped her feel comfortable speaking her mind and taking ownership of her work in the relentless and unforgiving music industry.

Zara speaks about how she collaborates in the studio, how she came to the public's attention at a young age and how one form of transport has stolen her heart.

