Fans seemed to think that Taylor Swift was tearing up while performing a breakup song at her show in the wake of her rumoured split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Over the weekend, reports broke that Swift and Alywn, who’ve been dating for over six years, had broken up several weeks ago.

As Swift began her US Eras tour on 17 March in Glendale, Arizona, a video from that weekend show has resurfaced and fans are now speculating that she and Alwyn had broken up just before the event.

In a clip posted to TikTok on 20 March, which was taken by @averysel during the concert, Swift could be seen playing the piano on stage as she sang “champagne problems”, a song from her 2020 album, Evermore.

The caption pointed out the singer’s moving performance: “Taylor getting emotional during champagne problems.”

While she was performing the bridge of breakup song, Swift appeared to have tears in her eyes. With the applause from fans, some of the lyrics she sang included: “One for the money, two for the show / I never was ready so I watch you go / Sometimes you just don’t know the answer / To someone’s on their knees and asks you”

She continued: “‘She would’ve made such a lovely bride / What a shame she’s f***ed in the head,’ they said / But you’ll find the real thing instead / She’ll patch up your tapestry that I shred.”

On Twitter, fans have re-shared the video with questions about how this performance could relate to the rumours about her severed relationship.

“It makes sense I was like why is Taylor crying during champagne problems,” one wrote.

“IS THIS WHY SHE WAS CRYING DURING CHAMPAGNE PROBLEMS??? BECAUSE THEY BROKE UP? STOP NO I REFUSE TO BELIEVE THIS,” another asked.

“Apparently that was the reason why she cried while performing champagne problems,” a third wrote, referring to her alleged breakup.

Other fans disagreed with this speculation and claimed that Swift could be emotional about going on tour again, adding that “champagne problems” is a moving song.

“No, because it’s the first time she was on tour with all her fans that loved so much, after two years of a pandemic. NEXT,” one wrote.

“I also cry during champagne problems, so what,” another wrote, while a third added: “Her whole job is to perform, her emotion changes with the vibe of the song.”

A source told Entertainment Tonight, who first reported on the split, that Swift and Alwyn’s break-up was “not dramatic” and that “relationship had just run its course,” which is why the actor has been present at Swift’s shows for her Eras Tour.

Amid the reported split, eagle-eyed fans have also noted that Swift added breakup song “the 1” to her Eras tour setlist. As she’s been performing songs from each of her albums, she initially started with the song “invisible string,” when performing songs from Folklore. The tune is about the intrinsic connection between two lovers.

Since her show in Arlington, Texas, on 31 March, she has played “the 1”, a tune about a breakup in which Swift sings about “waking up alone”.

Throughout their long-term relationship, Alwyn and Swift have kept things pretty private. During an interview with The Guardian last year, the Conversation with Friends star explained why he doesn’t like to talk publicly about his relationship.

“It’s just not for other people. And I don’t say that with aggression,” he said. “It’s just not something I particularly care about, or have much interest in feeding, I guess, because the more it’s fed, the more you are opening a gate for intrusion.”

In October 2022, Swift made a rare comment about her relationship with Alwyn.

“Like my relationship for six years we’ve had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it,” the “Anti-Hero” singer said in an Instagram video at the time.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Swift and Alwyn for comment.