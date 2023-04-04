Taylor Swift shares how she’s keeping her fans on their toes on her Eras tour

Taylor Swift has shared how she's keeping her fans guessing on her much-anticipated Eras tour.

The singer reckons she's getting "tricksy" by throwing in "surprise" songs to make sure no two performances are the same.

She made the revelation during her concert in Arlington, Texas, saying: "We enjoy a good, healthy setlist hijinks."

Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Shania Twain, and HAIM are among the celebs spotted enjoying themselves at her Eras gigs.

