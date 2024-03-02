A boy’s arduous steps on prosthetic legs after Turkey’s earthquake

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When a devastating earthquake struck Turkey in the early hours of 6 February 2023, the five-storey building in Hatay where 13-year-old Mehmet Koc lived collapsed, burying him in rubble and killing his older brother Emre, 14, and his mother Didem.

Mehmet survived. But it took 76 hours before rescuers could pull him from the mound of concrete and twisted metal that remained of his home. Later in hospital, doctors determined that his legs were so badly crushed and injured, both needed to be amputated just below the hip.

Hearing of the earthquake in London where he lived and worked, Mehmet’s father, Hasan, caught the next available flight to Turkey and travelled to Hatay, in the southeast, desperate for news of his family.

Hasan Koc and his late wife's mother Emine Karalioglu, 63, react in the hallway of Mersin hospital while his son Mehmet, screams as nurses change the bandages on his amputated legs in Turkey (Reuters)

Mehmet is comforted by his grandmother in Mersin hospital (Reuters)

The 58-year-old encountered a scene of utter destruction in the city and learned his wife and elder son had not survived, but Mehmet was alive and trapped. He stood vigil by the rubble with other relatives.

Hasan could not speak to his son himself, but passed messages to a teenage neighbour, Hayrettin, trapped closer to the surface, whose words could reach Mehmet, and who talked to him to keep him awake as rescuers came closer.

Speaking in hospital in Turkey last February, Mehmet said “I was yelling ‘help’. Our neighbour Hayrettin was telling me when to yell and I was yelling for help when he told me to.

“I did not feel or think anything when I was rescued, I was confused. I wanted water when they rescued me. My family was waiting for me outside and I saw them right after I was pulled out from the rubble,” he continued, adding he had no sense of how long he had been trapped.

A woman walks past damaged buildings and rubble in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Antakya (Reuters)

The catastrophic earthquake in Hatay lay waste to roads (Reuters)

Doctors in Turkey said that if he had reached them just one hour later he could have died.

Mehmet spent two months in Turkey in hospital, before being well enough to fly to Britain. Hasan, who first came to Britain in the 1990s and holds British citizenship as does Mehmet, found his son’s crumpled British passport in the rubble.

Almost a year on, father and son live together in Hasan’s small flat in Hackney, east London, both grieving for their loved ones and gradually coming to terms with the tragedy.

“We are trying to get used to life,” said Hasan.

Mehmet, uses physiotherapy bars at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital during a prosthetics fitting session (Reuters)

Mehmet, sits on a treatment bed as he is seen by specialists at the hospital (Reuters)

“Mehmet started school and is getting better. He is supporting me now, he tells me ‘dad, we cannot bring them back or change what happened. Let’s forget about it all and move on.’”

Looking after his son, managing his many medical appointments and applying for support and social services is a huge task. Friends within the local Turkish community help where they can but Hasan gave up his job as a school caretaker to look after him.

“I am very sad but I try not to show it when I am around him. He is very brave and he supports me a lot,” he said.

Hasan, prepares dinner for his son Mehmet, at his flat in London (Reuters)

Family friend Ali Cinar, 63, helps Mehmet into a taxi to bring him and his father Hasan to a picnic at his garden allotment (Reuters)

Mehmet is being treated at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, an hour’s drive across London from his home.

He has received prosthetic legs, and in hospital he practises taking steps and doing exercises to build strength.

The legs however are a struggle to get used to, they take time to fit correctly, and as he grows they will need to be frequently adjusted. He may also face more surgery.

Mehmet, uses his wheelchair ahead of using physiotherapy bars, as his translator looks on (Reuters)

Mehmet, lies on a treatment bed at the hospital, as he waits to be seen (Reuters)

Doctors estimate it requires 300 per cent more energy to walk across a flat surface with bilateral above-knee prosthetics than natural walking, and for children it is particularly hard.

Mehmet enjoys playing computer games, stays in touch with Turkish school friends, and speaks to relatives in Turkey, including his grandmother. He has always loved football. He says his favourite English team is Manchester City, and Norwegian striker Erling Haaland is a particular hero.

Photography by Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters