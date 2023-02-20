Another earthquake has struck the Turkey-Syria border region, two weeks after deadly tremors devastated the area.

Turkey’s disaster management agency, AFAD, said the magnitude 6.4 earthquake was centered around the town of Defne, in Hatay province.

It occurred shortly after 8pm local time and was felt in neighbouring countries.

Emergency services immediately responded to the new quake, with the mayor of Hatay confirming people were trapped under rubble.

Interior minister Suleyman Soylu said 213 people had also been injured across the region.

