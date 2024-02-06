Protesters clash with police in Turkey on anniversary of devastating earthquakes

Protesters clashed with police in Turkey on the anniversary of deadly earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people.

Around 10,000 people gathered early on Tuesday 6 February to hold a vigil one year after the devastating quakes hit southeastern Turkey, as some protested what they called government negligence in the aftermath.

The magnitude 7.8 tremor, the deadliest disaster in Turkey’s modern history, levelled towns and parts of cities in the country’s southeast and neighbouring Syria.

In the province of Hatay, Turkey’s worst-hit area, people called for the government and local authorities to resign during the vigil.

Footage shows anger spilling over during the gathering.