The sundown edit: The best tracks to listen to as the sun sets

There’s something transcendent about watching live music as the sun goes down. Perhaps it’s that mingling of one of nature’s most mesmerising spectacles with the giddy rush of a truly astounding performance – and the bittersweet knowledge that the day is almost over. Whether you’re on a rooftop terrace, careening around a festival field or sitting with the sand between your toes on a beachside bar: nothing beats the soundtrack that closes out a long summer’s day.

Most of my favourite musical memories have taken place at sunset. There was The National’s set at Ypisgrock Festival in Sicily, where I sat in the courtyard of a medieval castle, bathed in resplendent red and gold beams while Matt Berginer crooned to Light Years.

Ethereal music memories Show all 4 1 /4 Ethereal music memories Ethereal music memories Scenic surrounds At Somerset House’s annual Summer Series, Roisin swayed to Laura Mvula Getty Images/iStockphoto Ethereal music memories Balearic beats On a hotel rooftop in Ibiza, Roisin sipped cold beer to a soundtrack of club tunes Getty Images/iStockphoto Ethereal music memories Twilight tunes Seeing in the sundown at Nos Alive festival, Lisbon, is one of Roisin’s fave music moments Getty Images Ethereal music memories Castle rock At Ypsigrock Festival in Italy, Roisin enjoyed intimate sets in a medieval castle Roberto Bonomo

I celebrated my birthday in 2018 at Nos Alive in Lisbon, Portugal, jamming to a cover of Rockin’ in the Free World with Pearl Jam and Jack White as the light rippled across the surface of the Tejo river.

On a hotel rooftop in Ibiza, I sipped cold beer and snacked on fat green olives to the kaleidoscopic sounds of the best club tunes. While closer to home, at Somerset House’s annual Summer Series – the sky awash with soft pinks and pastel blues – I swayed along to Laura Mvula’s sublime performance of Green Garden.

Plenty of artists have found inspiration in sunsets, too. Some find it makes them think of the loved ones who are no longer with us, like Frank Ocean with Pink + White. For others, like LA duo Emotional Oranges, it’s a chance to revel in the nostalgia of first kisses, parties on the beach, and hazy summer evenings that seemed to go on forever.

To celebrate these beautiful memories, I’ve put together a playlist of sundown tunes for you and friends to enjoy. Cheers!

God of the Sunsets – SEB

LA artist SEB’s sun-drenched indie-pop makes you want to grab a surfboard and catch some waves. Or, if that’s not your thing, kick back on the sand and grab a beer with some friends. “There’s something beautiful, yet so tragic about sunsets,” he’s said of his songwriting. “For a short moment at the end of the day, the sky is lit up with brilliance while counting down to darkness at the same time. I try to capture that feeling whenever I write music.”

Pink + White – Frank Ocean

Talk about bittersweet. Frank Ocean’s song evokes the way sunsets can bring memories to the surface. A lilting piano motif rocks back and forth; a bass hook meanders as if lost in thought. It’s a song that makes you feel grateful to be alive, here to witness another turn of the Earth.

West Coast Love – Emotional Oranges

The perfect song to unwind to, West Coast Love is an early single from enigmatic California duo Emotional Oranges. It’s delivered over lush beats, a langorous bass groove, and dreamy vocals: ‘Can we take it back to the Bay when we bounced/ To the sound of my favourite band playing?’

Music Takes Me Up – Mr Scruff ft Alison Russell

The sun goes down, but the music takes us higher. This classic from producer Mr Scruff’s 2008 album Ninja Tuna stars the powerhouse vocals of British soul singer Alice Russell.

Sunny Afternoon – The Kinks

This tongue-in-cheek number from 1966 tells the woeful tale of an aristocrat fallen on hard times. ‘My girlfriend’s run off with my car/ And gone back to her ma and pa’ Ray Davies mourns. What else is there to do but head out to the garden and make the most of a sunny afternoon?

One Love – Nas ft Q-Tip

One of the best cuts from possibly the greatest debut album of all time, One Love was inspired by Bob Marley’s track of the same name. Its sampling of the sunny marimba sound is at odds with the grit in the lyrics, offering the perfect soundtrack for those deep conversations that last long after the sun’s gone down.

Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

Over warm electric guitar twangs, Harry Styles captures the playfulness of a summer’s day. The big brass flourishes, evocative visuals – ‘Strawberries on a summer evenin’/ Baby, you’re the end of June’ – and uplifting chorus make this an essential sunset jam.

