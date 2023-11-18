Revealed: Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool week song and dance routines

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spoiler alert! The BBC has released what the remaining Strictly Come Dancing couples will be dancing to at the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool.

Week 9 will see an intense competition take place as all the star-studded couples hit the dancefloor in hopes of making it to the next round.

There will be show-stopping moves and undoubtedly jaw-dropping performances on screen.

Without further ado, here are all the songs and dances to expect when Strictly returns on Saturday 18 November.

Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington

Rippon and Widdrington will dance another day (BBC/Guy Levy)

TV presenter Angela Rippon and professional partner Kai Widdrington will be performing the American Smooth to ‘Tea for Two’ by Ella Fitzgerald.

Week 7 and 8 saw Rippon in the bottom two, but can she climb back up in the ranks during the Blackpool show? Fans will have to wait and see!

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu floated through week 8 (BBC)

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu will be soundtracked by ‘Back To Black’ by Amy Winehouse as they dance the Argentine Tango.

The pair found themselves climbing up the leader board after week 7’s stumble – with a total of 33 points.

Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe

The pair performed a Samba to Shakira’s ‘Whenever, Whenever’ in week 8 (BBC/Guy Levy)

Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe will dance to the beat with an American Smooth, set to Benedetta Caretta’s version of ‘Unchained Melody’.

Coming into seventh place, Croft and Radebe had a score of 31 for week 8, can Blackpool lead them smoothly to the top of the board?

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell danced to ‘Ghost of You’ by 5 Seconds of Summer (BBC)

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell will be tackling a 1980s pop classic, as they perform the Jive to ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go Go’ by Wham!.

The couple were in fifth place in the previous week with 31 points.

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola

The couple danced the Rumba to ‘True Colours’ by Cyndi Lauper last week (BBC/Guy Levy)

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola’s interpretation of the 1920’s Charleston dance will be matched with Girls Aloud’s ‘Love Machine’.

Being top spot in week 7, the pair were knocked off by one spot but remained high up in second place with 35 points for week 8.

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin

During week 8’s show Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin danced the Argentine Tango to Loreen’s Eurovision-winner ‘Tattoo’ (BBC)

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin have been given the Couple’s Choice dance this week, and have been assigned ‘Ain’t No Other Man’ by Christina Aguilera.

Last week, they were number one on the leaderboard with 39 points, but will the pair be able to keep their crown in the Blackpool ballroom?

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones

The couple danced to 'Just the Way You Are' by Bruno Mars (BBC)

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones will be moving their feet to the Quickstep to ‘It Don’t Mean A Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing’ by Duke Ellington.

The pair hit fourth place during week 8’s show with 34 points.

On top of grand dance routines, Sunday night’s show will welcome English Ska and pop band Madness – so be sure to tune in!

Strictly Come Dancing’s live shows air on Saturday nights on BBC One.