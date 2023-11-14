Strictly Come Dancing contestant Angela Rippon has broken her silence after she and partner Kai Widdrington ended up in the bottom two of the competition on Sunday (12 November).

Rippon, who is the show’s oldest ever contestant, was saved by judges Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke. Head judge Shirley Ballas disagreed with their decision, saying she would have saved newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy and his partner Lauren Oakley.

Posting a video on her Instagram page on Tuesday (14 November), Rippon, 79, said she had a “difficult and complicated” week ahead rehearsing for her Blackpool performance and filming Rip Off Britain.