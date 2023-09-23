Strictly Come Dancing star Angela Rippon wowed the audience and judges with her first live dance, which included a ‘jaw-dropping’ high kick.

Rippon, 78, and the show’s eldest ever contestant took to the stage to perform a Cha Cha with professional partner Kai Widdrington. Dancing to ‘Get the Party Started’ by Shirley Bassey, Rippon wowed the judges and the audience when she finished the performance with a stunning high-kick.

She had a standing ovation from the judges. Craig Revel Horwood was moved to ears and said: “That was jaw-dropping darling.”

She scored 28 points out of 40.