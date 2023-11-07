Angela Rippon shares reaction to being in Strictly’s bottom two for first time

Angela Rippon said she is “cross” with herself as she reacted to being in the bottom two of Strictly Come Dancing for the first time.

The 79-year-old made the revelation as she appeared on Strictly: It Takes Two alongside partner Kai Widdrington on Tuesday night (7 November).

“It was really upsetting, I was cross with myself. Clearly, I hadn’t done everything that Kai had been drumming into me during the week,” Rippon explained.

“But at the same time, the upside to that is, we get to dance again.”