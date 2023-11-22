Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing’s Nigel Harman has broken his silence with a cryptic Instagram post after fans claimed he looked upset over the judge’s feedback during the Blackpool special on Saturday.

The former EastEnders actor and his professional dance partner Katya Jones performed a Charleston to It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing) by Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong at the weekend.

Harman and his partner scored 31 points out of 40 for their quickstep but fans noticed the star looked visibly disappointed after judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsy Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton du Beke gave feedback for their performance.

A day after the results show, the 50-year-old actor shared a post on Instagram with his followers saying: “We are continuing our focus on emotions this week.

“Today’s meditation explores how practising gratitude regularly can help cultivate a more positive mindset and increase feelings of well-being and contentment. Let’s find a comfortable position....closing the eyes or lowering the gaze.”

The post continued: “Allowing yourself to settle and taking a full breath; in for five, then out for five. Do this a couple of times and when you are ready filling the body with a half-smile of kindness. Imagining a warm, glowing feeling in the chest, growing through the belly and down to your feet, radiating throughout the body. Ask yourself, ‘What am I grateful for today?’ Don’t overthink it, it doesn’t need to be deep, it can be family, friends, or a favourite walk or mug.

“Just something that brings a little smile or comfort. Bring this image or person to mind and notice how it feels in the body, using a curious, kind attention. Allowing this positive feeling of gratitude to fill the entire being. And when you’re ready, opening the eyes. Trying to think about all the things you are grateful for can help bring awareness as you go through the day.

“Don’t worry if you find this hard initially, asking the question is a good start. Over time you will notice there are things to be grateful for everywhere. Nx.”

He ended his message saying: “I encourage you to share below, our gratitude can spread through this chat and out into the world.”

Fans responded to Harman’s post, showing support and encouragement after week nine’s show.

One user commented: ”Good morning Nigel. I loved your dance on Saturday night. You and Katya lit up my television screen. Don’t give up. I want you to win.”

Another added: “You both did so well on Saturday. Hated seeing you so upset. You didn’t let the show down so try not to beat yourself up about it.”

While another fan said: “Thank you gorgeous. You’re a brilliant dancer and very proud of you, do not let the scores or comments upset you. You always get my votes love hugs gorgeous you’re amazing.”

Sparking much discourse online, footage captured from an audience member in the ballroom, appeared to show Harman leave the dancefloor once filming stopped.

“Are Strictly judges proud of themselves Nigel’s been broken tonight, couldn’t even face the keep dancing once theme & cameras stopped. Taken away someone’s love of dance & confidence should not be what show is about,” the post said.

Despite the judges’ feedback, Harman and Jones were saved by the public as they escaped the dreaded dance-off.

But the show bid farewell to Angela Rippon and her dancer partner Kai Widdrington.

Strictly bid farewell to Rippon and Widdrington after the Blackpool special (BBC/Guy Levy)

After 10 weeks, Rippon,79, found herself in the bottom two for the third consecutive week after scoring a total of 28 points.

Widdrington has since spoken up on Instagram, posting a series of photos of his and Rippon’s time together on the show.

“What an amazing 10 weeks with the legend that is Angela Rippon. We promised we’d be ‘Rippon’ up the dance floor and we did.” he said.

He thanked all the fans who “supported our journey” before praising Rippon for her commitment to the show, writing “you never complained once despite the injuries, the brutal training regime and the increasingly complex routines”.

Widdrington added: “It was my pleasure and a privilege to dance with you, you taught us all that age really is just a number.”