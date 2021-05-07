The Independent has launched Binge or Bin, a brand new series designed to help you choose what to watch next.

Hosted by Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent, the web series from Independent TV will run through all the latest new releases, with the pair taking turns on deciding whether their chosen shows are worth – you guessed it – bingeing or binning.

The first episode sees them give their verdicts on the divisive Line of Duty finale, animated superhero show Invincible and more– watch episode one here.

With new streaming services arriving every year, and a staggering amount of new TV shows and films being released each week, picking the next thing to watch has become a gargantuan effort.

Some days, it takes far too much time choosing something to watch – and even then, you might not be convinced.

Entertainment roundup show Binge or Bin will help you dispense with the decision making – culture reporters Jacob and Annabel are on hand to do that for you.

As well as running through the new releases, each episode will highlight the hidden gems tucked away on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other subscription services that you should fast track to the top of your viewing list.

Join Jacob and Annabel for The Independent’s brand new roundup series Binge or Bin over at Independent TV.