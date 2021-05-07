Line of Duty’s season finale, Amazon Prime’s Invincible, Disney Plus’ Big Sky and BBC’s sit-rom-com Starstruck. Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on Netflix, Prime, NOW, iPlayer and more. Did the findings of Hastings and AC-12’s epic investigation satisfy fans? Is Star on Disney Plus’ first big original drama a hit? And what are Jacob and Annabel’s hidden gems you need to stream? All the answers in the first episode of Binge or Bin - a brand new show from Independent TV.