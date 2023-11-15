Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A musical about Gwyneth Paltrow’s high-profile ski crash is headed to London this December.

From self-described “harbingers of queer chaos” Awkward Productions comes Gwyneth Goes Skiing, a “story of love, betrayal, skiing and (somehow) Christmas”.

Set to run from 13 through 23 December at the Pleasance Theatre’s Main House Cabaret, the 90-minute production sees Linus Karp as Paltrow and Joseph Martin as Terry Sanderson, the optometrist who collided with The Talented Mr Ripley star on a Utah ski slope back in 2016.

It will also feature original music from songwriter and RuPaul’s Drag Race producer Leland.

Gwyneth Goes Skiing, which is based on the two-week televised legal battle in March between Paltrow and Sanderson, comes months after a jury found 76-year-old Sanderson, “100 per cent” at fault for the accident.

Over the course of the trial that captured the attention of millions, the jury heard testimonies from both Paltrow and Sanderson about the incident.

The retired optometrist sought $300,000 in damages from the Marvel actor for alleged injuries he sustained during the crash at the Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah.

Sanderson claimed Paltrow had crashed into him leaving him with a permanent traumatic brain injury. Paltrow countersued him for $1 plus attorney fees, claiming it was Sanderson who crashed into her.

After just over two hours of deliberation, the jury returned a verdict in favour of Paltrow, awarding her a symbolic $1.

In an interview with The New York Times months after the court proceedings, Paltrow admitted that she was still “processing” the “weird” trial.

Her fashion throughout the whole ordeal became popular online with viewers praising her formal outfits. “I was just getting dressed and going to a pretty intense experience every day,” she said. “And the sartorial outcome was so weird to me.”

“That whole thing was pretty weird. I don’t know that I’ve even processed it,” Paltrow added. “It was something I felt like I survived. Sometimes in my life it takes me a long time to look back and process something and understand something.”

Gwyneth Goes Skiing will run from 13 through 23 December at the Pleasance Theatre’s Main House Cabaret in London. Tickets are available to purchase for the 15:30 and 19:00 shows at the venue’s website.