Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jodie Comer ended her one-woman show, Prima Facie, early on Wednesday (7 June) due to the “hazardous” air quality in New York.

The air quality in the US city has reached record lows after thick smoke billowed south from Canada’s devastating wildfires.

An audience member at the matinee production of Prima Facie at the John Golden Theatre told Deadline that Comer, 30, appeared on stage 10 minutes late.

Just a few minutes later, the Killing Eve star was off again after reportedly telling a stage manager: “I can’t breathe in this air.”

The Independent has contacted Comer’s representatives for comment.

“Today’s matinee of Prima Facie was halted approximately 10 minutes into the performance after Jodie Comer had difficulty breathing due to the poor air quality in New York City because of smoke from the Canadian wildfires,” a spokesperson for the production confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jodie Comer in ‘Prima Facie’ (Copyright © Empire Street Productions 2022. Photography Helen Murray)

An understudy, Dani Arlington, later filled in for Comer and completed the performance to enthusiastic applause, Deadline’s source said.

The Big Apple was ranked worst in the world for air quality on Wednesday afternoon with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at one stage reaching above 350 – a level described as “hazardous”.

The air quality measurements out of New York City were the worst ever on record.

In Prima Facie, written by Suzie Miller, Comer plays a defence barrister who is raped by a colleague.

The actor is among the favourites to win the Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Play this Sunday (11 June).

In April, Comer scooped the Olivier Award for Best Actress for the play’s West End run. Read The Independent’s review here and our interview with the show’s creator Suzie Miller here.