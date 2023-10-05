West End theatre issues statement after Just Stop Oil storm Les Miserables

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A West End theatre is offering refunds to audience members after its production of Les Miserables was interrupted by Just Stop Oil campaigners.

Activists stormed the stage at the Sondheim Theatre in London on Wednesday evening (4 October) during one of the musical’s most memorable scenes, where the ensemble cast perform “One Day”.

Footage shows the protestors being loudly booed as security escort the actors from the stage and the curtain is pulled.

“Get off,” one woman shouts. “Stupid people, how dare you? How dare you? You nasty people.” Another man yells: “Get off the stage!”

In a statement shared from the Les Miserables Twitter/X account, William Village, chief executive of Delfont Mackintosh Theatres addressed the disruption to the show and said tickets would be automatically refunded.

“During the first half of our performance of Les Miserables, individuals from Just Stop Oil invaded the stage, abruptly stopping the show,” he said.

“Following our safety protocols, the audience were asked to leave the auditorium and the Met Police attended. Regrettably, there was insufficient time to enable us to complete the rest of the performance.

“Whilst we recognise the importance of free expression, we must also respect our audience’s right to enjoy the event for which they have paid.”

He concluded: “Tickets purchased through Delfont Mackintosh Theatres will be automatically refunded. If you booked through a ticket agent or third party, please contact your point of purchase to obtain a refund.”

Just Stop Oil of activists disrupting a performance of Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre (PA)

Many of the replies to the Les Miserables statement praised the cast for their professional reactions to the disruption.

“I was at this show and wanted to say that I thought the cast was wonderful,” one fan wrote. “I’m disappointed I won’t get to see the full performance but loved what we were able to see. Thank you to the cast and crew, and the workers who had to handle any irate theatre goers.”

In posts to X/Twitter and Instagram, Just Stop Oil said that four protestors then locked themselves to the stage using flexible bike locks at around 8.50pm. They said that the performance was then stopped and the theatre was evacuated by 9.10pm.

“Four people are locked to the stage of the French-revolution-themed show,” the post said. “Valjean steals bread to feed a starving child. How long before we are all forced to steal?”

The protesters entered the stage during a performance of the show’s famous song One More Day (Just Stop Oil) (PA Media)

The Metropolitan Police said that five people were arrested at the theatre.

In a post on X, a statement said: “At about 9pm tonight, police were called to a protest inside a theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue, WC1. Local officers were quickly on scene and five people have been arrested.”