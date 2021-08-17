Broadway star Laura Osnes denies she was ‘fired’ from show as she doubles down on vaccine refusal

Broadway star, Laura Osnes claims she was not fired from a benefit show after allegedly refusing to get vaccinated.

In an Instagram post, she insists she has “withdrawn” from taking part in a one-night production of Crazy For You at the Guild Hall in East Hampton later this month after safety protocols mandated that all performers and audiences be vaccinated.

The Tony nominated star of Bonnie & Clyde has still not received a vaccine and double downed on her refusal to get the jab: “Every soul is entitled to live according to their convictions and work without being publicly ostracised.”

The New York Post had previously reported that Osnes had been fired from the production and that co-star Tony Yazbeck was concerned that she continued to be unvaccinated.

In her post, Osnes states that no members of the cast “pressed” her on her views and that leaving the show was a “discrete transition”.

Osnes also elaborated on her views on vaccinations: “I stand by the decision my husband and I, with input from our position, have made for ourselves, our family planning, and our future. There is much that is still unknown.”

She also denied reports that she was offered Covid tests instead of a vaccination: “I would have tested in a heartbeat – something I have been doing for months, and will continue to do, in order to keep working safely.”

Osnes was replaced in the one off production by Sierra Boggess, who previously played Ariel in a Broadway adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

Osnes’ other Broadway roles include the title role in Cinderella and Sandy in Grease.