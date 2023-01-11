Michael Flatley undergoes surgery to treat ‘aggressive’ cancer

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael Flatley is being treated for an “aggressive form of cancer”.

The 64-year-old Irish-American dancer is best known for his appearance on Irish dance shows like Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, Feet of Flames, and Celtic Tiger Live.

On Wednesday (11 January), Flatley’s team shared the news from his Instagram account, writing: “Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

“He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors. No further comments will be made at this time. We ask only for your prayers and well wishes. Thank you.”

Flatley first gained recognition during the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, where he performed in the Irish dancing production, Riverdance.

Although the group was an interval act, they found overnight success with their seven-minute, flawless Irish dance.

The Irish troupe became one of the world’s most successful and famous stage acts, going on to perform at over 450 venues globally. Flatley later went on to create the musical, Lord of the Dance.

Flatley has danced for more than 60 million people in 60 countries over the course of his career. In 2019, he expanded into the world of film, directing and starring in his recently released spy romance, Blackbird.

Following its September 2022 release, critic Mark Kermode left fans in hysterics with his unfiltered review of the film.