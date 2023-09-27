Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Riverdance star Michael Flatley is to be the subject of a new documentary about the “pinnacles and pitfalls” of his life.

The Billion Dollar Dancer will explore the “tumultuous” life of Irish dancer and choreographer Flatley, including his exit from the Riverdance show ahead of its world tour in 1995 and the creation of Lord Of The Dance.

The film will use archive footage and interviews with Flatley as he oversees a 25-year anniversary tour of Lord Of The Dance.

Announcing the documentary on Wednesday (17 September), production company Lorton Entertainment and Fine Point Films said the film would show the “rollercoaster ride” that has been Flatley’s life.

Aged 65, Flatley has lived a life filled with bullying, boxing, fast cars and cancer. In January, the Irish-American performer shared that he was “on the mend” after surgery to treat an aggressive form of the disease.

Speaking about the documentary, which will be directed by Grammy-winner Ryan Suffern, Flatley said: “I’m proud to be able to share my story with the world. It’s a peek under the hood at what it took to be where I am today.”

He added: “There were so many times growing up when I thought I had reached the end of the road, but the challenges made me who I am. More than anything, I want to inspire young people in all walks of life to never give up on their dreams.”

Flatley on stage in 1996 (PA)

Director Suffern said: “As two Chicago boys with South Side [the large Irish-American community on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois] ties, I could not be more thrilled to be making this documentary on Michael Flatley’s remarkable life. His story is truly an inspired one, and I’m grateful to be a part of bringing it to the screen.”

No release date has been given for The Billion Dollar Dancer.

Flatley was born in Chicago into a blue-collar Irish-American family. He was catapulted to fame in 1994 when his Riverdance troupe performed in the interval of the Eurovision Song Contest hosted in Ireland.

After the success of Riverdance at Eurovision, it was extended into a full-length show. Flatley left ahead of its world tour, starting his own stage show called Lord Of The Dance.

Flatley with the cast of ‘Lord of the Dance’ in 1998 (PA)

He has also created, produced and directed other popular productions including Feet Of Flames and Celtic Tiger.

During his esteemed career, Flatley also ventured into film. In 2018, he directed and starred in spy thriller Blackbird as a former MI6 operative who is drawn back into the world of espionage he had left behind. Eric Roberts and Patrick Bergin also starred.

According to reports earlier this year, Flatley is also currently developing a scripted project about his life.

Additional reporting by Press Association