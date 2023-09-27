Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Laurence Fox has been widely condemned after he launched into a misogynistic rant about a female journalist he disagreed with, while live on air on GB News.

The actor and Reclaim Party founder, 45, made a series of derogatory comments about Ava Evans, a political correspondent for online news site Joe, during an interview with presenter Dan Wootton on Tuesday night (26 September).

In the segment, Fox called Evans a “little woman”, declaring: “Show me a single self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that woman ever, ever, who wasn’t an incel.”

As Wootton laughed along with his comments, Fox continued: “We need powerful, strong amazing women who make great points for themselves. We don’t need these sort of feminist 4.0. They’re pathetic and embarrassing. Who’d want to shag that?”

Fox’s shocking comments came in response to Evans’ recent statements during an episode of BBC Politics Live on Monday (25 September) about male mental health.

After her appearance, she said: “I was a little rash on my anti-minister for men comments which I do regret and am actually very interested in a brief for a minister on young men’s mental health.”

After Fox’s rant, Wootton said: “I’m just going to provide a touch of balance from her because she did actually respond to this earlier today, saying that she regretted her comments, but she didn’t apologise. Uh, yes. So there you go. And she’s a very beautiful woman Laurence, very beautiful.”

Evans then shared a clip of the comments on X, with the caption: “Laurence Fox just did a whole speech on GB News on why men apparently won’t shag me?”

At the time of writing, the video has been viewed 4.1 million times.

The comments section under her post is filled with support for Evans and disbelief at Fox.

Presenter Carol Vorderman shared: “There is seemingly no bar too low for the so called news channel GB News.”

“All my love and solidarity,” wrote columnist Owen Jones. “If Ofcom don’t take action against this nauseating unapologetic misogyny they should just pack up and shut themselves down.”

“Christ this is vile. Solidarity xx,” wrote the Daily Mail’s deputy political editor Lizzy Buchan.Journalist Richard Godwin commented: “Jesus Christ. That man is just beneath contempt. I’m so sorry.”

“They’ve done it,” another commenter wrote. “They’ve actually done it. GB News haven’t just crossed the line… they’ve flown past it and landed four studios away. Obviously nothing will actually be done, because that’s where we are now with this shower. A letter from Ofcom coming up. They’re bricking it.”

“Disgusting,” said a sixth critic, while a seventh added: “Desperately sorry this is happening to you. It’s targeted harassment... I expect Laurence Fox won’t have a job after this. This is a shocking low point, even for GB News. Boundaries massively transgressed and any GB News staff who stay silent on this are complicit.”

Laurence Fox (PA Wire)

Wootton was also called out for failing to intervene. “Dan Wootton just as bad with his slimy sniggering,” posted one person.

“GB News can belatedly apologise all they want but you have the presenter here, Dan Wootton, smirking and nodding in agreement to the disgraceful misogynistic comments as they’re said,” added another. “If you were looking for an excuse to can him this is it.”

GB News has launched an investigation into the comments, calling them “totally unacceptable.”

In a message to Evans on X, Wootton said: “I think you’re brilliant… I apologise for what was said during the course of my show and should have done this immediately on air.

“This is not what our channel is about.”

Fox has been repeatedly involved in controversies over his public comments and political stance. In September 2019, he launched his Reclaim political party to fight so-called “culture wars” and lead people who are “tired of being told that we represent the very thing we have, in history, stood together against”.

GB News has also been embroiled in numerous scandals since its launch in 2021. Fox’s diatribe comes just days after the channel said it will not investigate claims of inappropriate behaviour made against Wootton, because none of the accusations relate to his work there.

The Independent has contacted GB News and representatives for Evans, Fox and Wootton for further comment.