Laurence Fox GB News latest: Dan Wootton condemned for allowing misogynistic rant

GB News presenter Dan Wootton was condemned for allowing former actor Laurence Fox to launch into a “vile” and a “misogynistic” rant about a female journalist.

The presenter, 40, was slammed as being “just as bad” for his “slimy sniggering” after he laughed along to Fox’s rant about journalist Ava Evans being a “little woman”.

In the segment, Fox said “Show me a single self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that woman ever, ever, who wasn’t an incel.”

Wootton failed to challenge his guest and laughed at Fox’s comments, who continued: “We need powerful, strong amazing women who make great points for themselves. We don’t need these sorts of feminist 4.0. They’re pathetic and embarrassing. Who’d want to shag that?”

On X, formerly Twitter, one user wrote: “This is revolting - but then, it’s GBNews. What do we expect? Dan Wootton just as bad with his slimy sniggering.”

Fox was also condemned for the rant. GB News has said the comments were “totally unacceptable” and broadcast regulator Ofcom said it had received a “number of complaints” about the segment.