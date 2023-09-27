Laurence Fox GB News latest: Dan Wootton condemned for allowing misogynistic rant
The presenter was slammed as being ‘just as bad’ for his ‘slimy sniggering’ after he laughed along to Fox’s rant
GB News presenter Dan Wootton was condemned for allowing former actor Laurence Fox to launch into a “vile” and a “misogynistic” rant about a female journalist.
The presenter, 40, was slammed as being “just as bad” for his “slimy sniggering” after he laughed along to Fox’s rant about journalist Ava Evans being a “little woman”.
In the segment, Fox said “Show me a single self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that woman ever, ever, who wasn’t an incel.”
Wootton failed to challenge his guest and laughed at Fox’s comments, who continued: “We need powerful, strong amazing women who make great points for themselves. We don’t need these sorts of feminist 4.0. They’re pathetic and embarrassing. Who’d want to shag that?”
On X, formerly Twitter, one user wrote: “This is revolting - but then, it’s GBNews. What do we expect? Dan Wootton just as bad with his slimy sniggering.”
Fox was also condemned for the rant. GB News has said the comments were “totally unacceptable” and broadcast regulator Ofcom said it had received a “number of complaints” about the segment.
Ofcom has received a ‘number of complaints’ about Fox rant
Broadcast regulator Ofcom said it had received a “number of complaints” about former actor Laurence Fox’s “misogynistic” rant about a female journalist.
The regulator wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “We can confirm we’ve received a number of complaints about comments made by Laurence Fox on GB News last night.
“We are assessing these complaints against our broadcast rules and will publish the outcome as quickly as possible.”
GB News presenter Dan Wootton criticised for allowing Fox rant
Last night, Laurence Fox was condemned for a "disgusting, misogynistic" rant on GB News. Presenter Dan Wootton was also criticised for allowing the tirade.
We will be bringing you updates as they come, including all reaction.
SNP leader condemns Fox and Wootton as ‘vile'
Scottish National Party leader Stephen Flynn has urged Ofcom to “step up” as he slammed Wootton and Fox as “vile”.
Writing on X, Mr Flynn said: “The vile words, of a vile man, laughed at by a vile host on a vile programme. Step up Ofcom.”
