GB News latest: Presenter Calvin Robinson suspended over Dan Wootton and Laurence Fox incident
Fox has said he’s completed a ‘disciplinary hearing’ but cannot ‘speak freely’ about it
Laurence Fox says he expects to be fired issuing half-apology for GB News sexist rant
GB News presenter Calvin Robinson has said the broadcaster has suspended him after he shared his support for Dan Wootton over Laurence Fox’s comments on his show.
Robinson, who hosts a religious current affairs programme on the channel, said in a social media post on Friday that he would not appear on Dan Wootton Tonight without the suspended presenter, claiming “if he falls, we all fall”.
Wootton and Fox, an actor-turned-politician, was suspended from the channel after Fox made a series of remarks about political correspondent Ava Evans, which included asking “who would want to shag that?” during Wootton’s show on Tuesday.
On Friday, Fox said he had completed a “disciplinary hearing” ahead of his rumoured sacking from GB News.
Meanwhile, Ms Evans spoke out about the comments, describing them as “unforgiveable”.
Naomi Clarke reports:
Robinson hosts a religious current affairs programme on the channel
A member of the Fox acting clan once best known for his cosy role as a TV detective, Laurence Fox has swapped ITV for GB News and become an ‘anti-woke’ outrage merchant. How did he get here, asks Katie Rosseinsky?
Ava Evans says Laurence Fox’s comments about her were ‘unforgivable’
Ava Evans has described on-air comments made about her by Laurence Fox on GB News as “unforgivable”.
“It would have been horrible for a woman to hear she was being discussed in those terms in the pub,” Ms Evans said.
“It was demeaning. It was dehumanising.”
‘I’m not naive. I know that men talk like that about women. But this was on national TV’
GB News boss apologises for ‘appalling’ Laurence Fox comments
On-air comments by Laurence Fox about a female journalist went “way past the limits of acceptance”, the boss of GB News has said.
Angelos Frangopoulos said he was “appalled” by Fox’s remarks, which were broadcast on an episode of the channel’s Dan Wootton Tonight show on Tuesday.
Actor-turned-politician Fox has undergone a disciplinary hearing with the channel after he made a series of comments about political correspondent Ava Evans, including asking “who would want to shag that?”.
Chief executive Angelos Frangopoulos appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
Piers Morgan has called Laurence Fox a “disgusting piece of misogynist trash” over his on-air remarks about journalist Ava Evans.
Fox, 45, has been suspended by GB News after he made a series of derogatory comments about Evans, a political correspondent for the online news site Joe, during a live interview with Dan Wootton on the right-leaning channel.
“Show me a single self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that woman ever, ever, who wasn’t an incel,” Fox declared of Evans on Tuesday night (26 September).
Fox has been suspended by GB News over derogatory remarks he made about female journalist
Laurence Fox: Journeyman from acting dynasty who became resident ranting sexist on Right wing TV
“I say quite a lot of unfortunate things,” Laurence Fox admitted during an appearance on Good Morning Britain back in 2020. “But I think it’s really important for one to express one’s opinion, and for that opinion to be attacked or taken down with bad ideas or better ideas.” Since then, the actor has banged the free-speech drum repeatedly, stressing his right to “express one’s opinion”.
And he has also said a lot more “unfortunate things” in his new capacity as the hard right’s resident contrarian, culminating in his appearance on Dan Wootton’s GB News show on Tuesday night, when he made offensive and misogynistic comments about the political journalist Ava Evans. “Show me a single self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that woman ever, ever, who wasn’t an incel,” he said. “We don’t need those sorts of feminist 4.0. They’re pathetic and embarrassing, Who’d want to shag that?”
A member of the Fox acting clan once best known for his cosy role as a TV detective, Laurence Fox has swapped ITV for GB News and become an ‘anti-woke’ outrage merchant. How did he get here, asks Katie Rosseinsky?:
MPs who host shows on GB News accused of ‘accepting’ Laurence Fox’s ‘vile’ comments about journalist Ava Evans
Journalist Ava Evans has claimed that MPs who present GB News and have not spoken out against Laurence Fox’s “vile” comments about her are “accepting” of them.
Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid asked Ms Evans if it is appropriate for Conservative MPs to appear on a channel that has broadcast “this content”.
Ms Evans said the fact that some MPs who present on GB News have not spoken out against what was said by Fox and fellow presenter Dan Wootton implies “they have accepted it”.
Journalist Ava Evans has claimed that MPs who present GB News and have not spoken out against Laurence Fox’s “vile” comments about her are “accepting” of them. Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid asked Ms Evans if it is appropriate for Conservative MPs to appear on a channel that has broadcast “this content”. Ms Evans said the fact that some MPs who present on GB News have not spoken out against what was said by Fox and fellow presenter Dan Wootten implies “they have accepted it”.
LBC’s Nick Ferrari sends message to Laurence Fox over Ava Evans rant: ‘Ofcom will be sharpening their teeth’
LBC’s Nick Ferrari has sent a message to Laurence Fox over his “vile” Ava Evans rant.
The radio presenter said that Evans began her career as a researcher on his show and said she is “a far better broadcaster” than Fox “will ever be”.
Ferrari then went on to suggest that Ofcom are likely “sharpening their teeth” and could come down hard on GB News.
“Don’t let them suggest that they are being censored, these are repugnant, antediluvian views that have no place on any broadcast channel,” he said, speaking about Fox’s outburst, which was also described as “vile” by MP Stephen Flynn.
Right-wing commentator Laurence Fox has admitted he expects GB News bosses to sack him and fellow presenter Dan Wootton – after more than two days of public uproar over his offensive and sexist comments to a female journalist.
Fox also finally apologised to the journalist Ava Evans, admitting he had been “demeaning” towards her – but in a rambling 15-minute video tirade on social media he sought to justify his rant, saying he stood by the sentiment he had expressed.
The actor-turned-politician made a series of remarks about political correspondent Ms Evans, which included asking “who would want to s*** that?” during a discussion on Dan Wootton Tonight on Tuesday.
Right-wing commentator still seeks to justify rant he admits was demeaning – as Ofcom launches investigation
Who is Dan Wootton? GB News host facing sex pic scandal suspended over Laurence Fox interview
GB News presenter Dan Wootton has been suspended by the channel and sacked by MailOnline after an interview with Laurence Fox faced widespread criticism.
The 40-year-old host was taken off air on Wednesday after failing to stop Fox’s ‘misogynist’ outburst and laughing at derogatory comments about Ava Evans, a political correspondent for online news site, Joe. GB News, which has billed itself as the “home of free speech”, has also banned Fox from further appearances and promised a “full investigation”.
Wooton’s woes deepened on Thursday when the Mail website said it had terminated his column, which had already been put on hold following separate allegations against him.
Journalist’ suspension - and sacking by MailOnline - over the Fox interview comes after he separately faced allegations of offering colleagues money for sexual images
