Laurence Fox says he expects to be fired issuing half-apology for GB News sexist rant

GB News presenter Calvin Robinson has said the broadcaster has suspended him after he shared his support for Dan Wootton over Laurence Fox’s comments on his show.

Robinson, who hosts a religious current affairs programme on the channel, said in a social media post on Friday that he would not appear on Dan Wootton Tonight without the suspended presenter, claiming “if he falls, we all fall”.

Wootton and Fox, an actor-turned-politician, was suspended from the channel after Fox made a series of remarks about political correspondent Ava Evans, which included asking “who would want to shag that?” during Wootton’s show on Tuesday.

On Friday, Fox said he had completed a “disciplinary hearing” ahead of his rumoured sacking from GB News.

Meanwhile, Ms Evans spoke out about the comments, describing them as “unforgiveable”.