Laurence Fox latest: GB News commentator says he and Dan Wootton will be fired from the station
Suspended presenter finally apologises to journalist after regulator receives thousands of complaints
Laurence Fox says he expects to be fired issuing half-apology for GB News sexist rant
Right-wing commentator Laurence Fox has admitted he expects GB News bosses to sack him and Dan Wootton tomorrow – after more than 48 hours of public uproar over his offensive, sexist comments to a female journalist.
He issued an apology to Ava Evans, admitting he had been “demeaning” towards her – but in a rambling 15-minute video tirade on social media he tried to justify his attitude, saying he had been “cack-handed” but stood by the sentiment he had expressed.
The media regulator has launched an official investigation into Tuesday’s episode of GB News show Dan Wootton Tonight after receiving a flood of complaints.
Ofcom received around 7,300 complaints.
Fox and Wootton – who was heard laughing during the segment – were suspended by GB News on Wednesday.
On Thursday, MailOnline sacked Wootton as columnist. Last month, the platform had suspended Wootton’s column during an investigation into claims he offered colleagues money for sexual images.
Wootton had apologised “unreservedly” for his behaviour during Fox’s tirade on Tuesday night, which prompted widespread outrage.
Fox: I’ll be sacked in the morning
GB News commentator Laurence Fox has admitted he expects his bosses to sack him and Dan Wootton tomorrow – after more than 48 hours of public outrage over his offensive and sexist tirade in a live broadcast.
In a rambling 15-minute video in which he tried to defend his misogyny, the right-wing former actor said: “I know I’m going to get sacked tomorrow. I’m saying this stuff to clear my own conscience.”
He admitted his language had been “cack-handed” but said he stood by the sentiment he had expressed in his rant, which led to his and Wootton’s being suspended from the channel.
And Fox had a swipe at GB News for allegedly “opening themselves up to the cancellation mob”.
Journalist Ava Evans said that it “wasn’t a goal” of hers to get Dan Wootton and Laurence Fox suspended from GB News but she just “happened to be the person they picked on that night”.
The channel announced on Wednesday (27 September) that it had suspended the pair after what they called “totally unacceptable” comments made by Fox on Wootten’s evening show.
“This isn’t really about me, at all, I just so happened to be the person that they picked on that night and went too far with,” Evans said, speaking to Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV.
“It wasn’t a goal of mine to get them suspended from the programme.”
Journalist Ava Evans has claimed that MPs who present GB News and have not spoken out against Laurence Fox’s “vile” comments about her are “accepting” of them.
Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid asked Ms Evans if it is appropriate for Conservative MPs to appear on a channel that has broadcast “this content”.
Ms Evans said the fact that some MPs who present on GB News have not spoken out against what was said by Fox and fellow presenter Dan Wootten implies “they have accepted it”.
LBC’s Nick Ferrari has sent a message to Laurence Fox over his “vile” Ava Evans rant.
The radio presenter said that Evans began her career as a researcher on his show and said she is “a far better broadcaster” than Fox “will ever be”.
Ferrari then went on to suggest that Ofcom are likely “sharpening their teeth” and could come down hard on GB News.
“Don’t let them suggest that they are being censored, these are repugnant, antediluvian views that have no place on any broadcast channel,” he said, speaking about Fox’s outburst, which was also described as “vile” by MP Stephen Flynn.
Voices: The cesspit of anti-woke, anti-science conspiracy theories that is GB News
I see Laurence Fox is in the news again. “Fox News”, you might say.
As one of the repertory company of dual-purpose pundits and presenters in the alt-right echo chamber that is GB News, the former moderately successful actor went off on a rant on the Dan Wooton Show about a perfectly decent journalist, Ava Evans.
Both Fox and Wootton have since been suspended by the channel, which said it would be investigating Fox’s comments – which came after Evans, a correspondent with PoliticsJoe, said on TalkTV that “men should be frightened to touch women in a way they are not comfortable with”.
The misogynistic incident involving Laurence Fox and Dan Wootton – and the resulting suspensions – will not surprise anybody who is familiar with the channel, writes Sean O’Grady:
The cesspit of anti-woke, anti-science conspiracy theories? GB News
The misogynistic incident involving Laurence Fox and Dan Wootton – and the resulting suspensions – will not surprise anybody who is familiar with the channel, writes Sean O’Grady
The media regulator has launched an official investigation into an episode of GB News show Dan Wootton Tonight following the presenter having his contract terminated by MailOnline where he wrote a column.
Ofcom received around 7,300 complaints about the Tuesday programme of Wootton’s show which saw guest Laurence Fox make a series of personal remarks about a female journalist.
It is investigating under Rule 2.3 of the Broadcasting Code which states when “applying generally accepted standards broadcasters must ensure that material which may cause offence is justified by the context”.
GB News presenter Dan Wootton has been suspended by the channel and sacked by MailOnline after an interview with Laurence Fox faced widespread criticism.
The 40-year-old host was taken off air on Wednesday after failing to stop Fox’s ‘misogynist’ outburst and laughing at derogatory comments about Ava Evans, a political correspondent for online news site, Joe. GB News, which has billed itself as the “home of free speech”, has also banned Fox from further appearances and promised a “full investigation”.
Wooton’s woes deepened on Thursday when the Mail website said it had terminated his column, which had already been put on hold following separate allegations against him.
“I say quite a lot of unfortunate things,” Laurence Fox admitted during an appearance on Good Morning Britain back in 2020. “But I think it’s really important for one to express one’s opinion, and for that opinion to be attacked or taken down with bad ideas or better ideas.” Since then, the actor has banged the free-speech drum repeatedly, stressing his right to “express one’s opinion”.
And he has also said a lot more “unfortunate things” in his new capacity as the hard right’s resident contrarian, culminating in his appearance on Dan Wootton’s GB News show on Tuesday night, when he made offensive and misogynistic comments about the political journalist Ava Evans. “Show me a single self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that woman ever, ever, who wasn’t an incel,” he said. “We don’t need those sorts of feminist 4.0. They’re pathetic and embarrassing, Who’d want to shag that?”
A member of the Fox acting clan once best known for his cosy role as a TV detective, Laurence Fox has swapped ITV for GB News and become an ‘anti-woke’ outrage merchant. How did he get here, asks Katie Rosseinsky?
Dan Wootton’s MailOnline column has been terminated following his suspension from GB News over remarks about a female journalist made by Laurence Fox on the broadcaster’s show.
The 40-year-old had written a regular column for the online outlet since 2021 but it was paused in August while the publication investigated allegations he used a pseudonym and offered colleagues money for sexual material.
Wootton previously said he had made “errors of judgment” in the past but branded the “criminal allegations” as “simply untrue”.
Piers Morgan has called Laurence Fox a “disgusting piece of misogynist trash” over his on-air remarks about journalist Ava Evans.
Fox, 45, has been suspended by GB News after he made a series of derogatory comments about Evans, a political correspondent for the online news site Joe, during a live interview with Dan Wootton on the right-leaning channel.
“Show me a single self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that woman ever, ever, who wasn’t an incel,” Fox declared of Evans on Tuesday night (26 September).
