✕ Close Laurence Fox says he expects to be fired issuing half-apology for GB News sexist rant

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Right-wing commentator Laurence Fox has admitted he expects GB News bosses to sack him and Dan Wootton tomorrow – after more than 48 hours of public uproar over his offensive, sexist comments to a female journalist.

He issued an apology to Ava Evans, admitting he had been “demeaning” towards her – but in a rambling 15-minute video tirade on social media he tried to justify his attitude, saying he had been “cack-handed” but stood by the sentiment he had expressed.

The media regulator has launched an official investigation into Tuesday’s episode of GB News show Dan Wootton Tonight after receiving a flood of complaints.

Ofcom received around 7,300 complaints.

Fox and Wootton – who was heard laughing during the segment – were suspended by GB News on Wednesday.

On Thursday, MailOnline sacked Wootton as columnist. Last month, the platform had suspended Wootton’s column during an investigation into claims he offered colleagues money for sexual images.

Wootton had apologised “unreservedly” for his behaviour during Fox’s tirade on Tuesday night, which prompted widespread outrage.