‘Get the f*** out’: Patti Lupone filmed shouting at audience member for not wearing Covid mask properly
Woman in the crowd told Lupone she pays her salary – it did not go down well
Footage has emerged of Patti Lupone shouting at an audience member for breaking Covid rules after last night’s (10 May) performance of Company.
The veteran stage actor is starring as Joanne – a boozy, sharp-tongued force to be reckoned with – in the gender-flipped revival of Stephen Sondheim’s concept musical now playing on Broadway.
After Tuesday’s show at the Bernard R Jacobs Theatre in New York, Lupone called out a woman in the audience for not wearing her mask properly.
“Put your mask over your nose,” she can be heard shouting in the video. “That’s why you’re in the theatre. That is the rule. If you don’t wanna follow the rule, get the f*** out!”
Lupone’s words were met with cheers and claps from some audience members.
The star then asked the woman: “Who do you think you are if you do not respect the people that are sitting around you?”
The woman replied “I pay your salary”, to which Lupone responded with: “Bulls***. Chris Harper pays my salary.” Harper is the play’s producer.
Read The Independent’s four-star review of Company, starring Lupone, from when it played in London in 2018, here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies