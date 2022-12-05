Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Quentin Lee death: 34-year-old Broadway actor dies of colon cancer

Lee famous for his portrayal of phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera

Peony Hirwani
Monday 05 December 2022 04:52
Comments
Phantom Of The Opera: Clip - Phantom of the Opera

Broadway actor Quentin Lee died of colon cancer at the age of 34.

He was known for his portrayal of the phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera.

The news was announced by the Broadway production on Instagram.

“The Phantom family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee,” they wrote on Instagram. “Quentin brilliantly led our North American tour in 2018. Our hearts are with Quentin’s family and friends.”

Lee’s wife Angie also confirmed his death on his profile on Instagram.

Recommended

“Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning. It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect,” she wrote.

“He was an incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor, and disciple of Christ with great faith in his Father in Heaven.

“To say ‘he will be dearly missed’ doesn’t reflect the scope of the people and communities he has created and touched. If we let him, he made us better people.”

Lee shared the news of his colon cancer diagnosis in June. He said he had Covid-19 in May, but after two weeks when his symptoms didn’t go away it led him to see a doctor.

After his cancer diagnosis, Lee continued to post updates about his health journey on his website.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in