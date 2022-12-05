Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Broadway actor Quentin Lee died of colon cancer at the age of 34.

He was known for his portrayal of the phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera.

The news was announced by the Broadway production on Instagram.

“The Phantom family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee,” they wrote on Instagram. “Quentin brilliantly led our North American tour in 2018. Our hearts are with Quentin’s family and friends.”

Lee’s wife Angie also confirmed his death on his profile on Instagram.

“Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning. It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect,” she wrote.

“He was an incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor, and disciple of Christ with great faith in his Father in Heaven.

“To say ‘he will be dearly missed’ doesn’t reflect the scope of the people and communities he has created and touched. If we let him, he made us better people.”

Lee shared the news of his colon cancer diagnosis in June. He said he had Covid-19 in May, but after two weeks when his symptoms didn’t go away it led him to see a doctor.

After his cancer diagnosis, Lee continued to post updates about his health journey on his website.