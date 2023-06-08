Sarah Jessica Parker to make West End debut alongside husband Matthew Broderick

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker is set to make her West End stage debut in Neil Simon’s revered comedy play, Plaza Suite.

The actor, best known for her portrayal of relationship columnist Carrie Bradshaw in the Sex and the City franchise, will star alongside her husband Matthew Broderick in the London run of the show.

Parker and Broderick led the play in its sold-out Broadway run at the Hudson theatre last year. During the show’s 19-week stint, it became the third-highest-grossing play revival in Broadway history.

Though two-time Tony Award-winner Broderick has performed on the West End before, in 2019’s The Starry Messenger, Plaza Suite will mark Parker’s first time on a professional London stage.

Plaza Suite will see the pair portray three sets of different married couples who all stay in a famous hotel room.

One couple, Karen and Sam, have been married for many years, but their relationship may be headed for an early checkout.

Muriel and Jesse are former high school sweethearts, while Norma and Roy are the mother and father of a bride who is suffering from some severe last-minute wedding jitters.

Directed by Tony Award-winner John Benjamin Hickey, Plaza Suite will play a strictly limited season at the Savoy Theatre from 15 January to 31 March 2024.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick (Joan Marcus)

Tickets will go on sale in September 2023, but eager fans can sign up for advanced access to tickets at plazasuiteuk.com.

Parker will soon be on screens for the second season of And Just Like That, the spin-off of the original Sex and the City series that ran from 1998 to 2004.

Last week, fans of the show were shocked by the news of Kim Cattrall’s forthcoming return to the franchise, after previously stating that she was done with playing her character, the sex-positive celebrity publicist Samantha Jones.