Stacey Dooley has shared her views on “snobbery” in theatre ahead of her West End debut.

The TV personality and documentarian surprised fans earlier this year with a pivot to acting, when it was announced she will soon feature in the popular play, 2:22 A Ghost Story.

Ahead of her first show on Saturday (25 May), Dooley, 37, featured on Monday’s edition (20 May) of BBC Breakfast to speak about her journey to the stage.

When asked whether she was nervous about potentially harsh reviews from critics, the Stacey Dooley Investigates star noted that she wasn’t phased by judgmental attitudes from others in the industry.

“I think there has always been an element of snobbery surrounding that world,” Dooley explained.

“And that’s why it’s felt like certain sections of society, they can’t tap into… [a] certain demographic.

“But I feel like this play, I like it for that reason, actually. It doesn’t feel too highbrow or [like] people are sat there with their arms folded, saying, ‘Right, you know, impress me’. It’s an experience and it’s a ghost story… it’s quite thought-provoking.”

Dooley will play the character of Jenny, a woman who believes her new home is haunted, while her husband Sam disagrees. During a dinner party, they fall out with their first guests, old friend Lauren and her new partner Ben, as they clash over whether ghosts exist.

Jenny was first played by Lily Allen in 2021, who scored an Olivier nomination for her performance, and was later portrayed by stars such as Giovanna Fletcher, Sophia Bush, Jaime Winstone and Cheryl.

Stacey Dooley ( Getty Images )

“So I’m not too fussed about the critics and again, it’s so subjective,” she continued.

“You can sort of get into your head and think, ‘Oh, am I going to do a good job?’ All you can do is try your best, go for it, and hopefully people enjoy it.”

Dooley also shared her excitement at working with the rest of the cast, including The Inbetweeners star James Buckley, who plays Ben, and praised the “unexpected ways” the play has been cast throughout its run.

Stacey Dooley on BBC Breakfast ( BBC )

“It’s a hugely successful play and it’s done so well and I think they’ve always cast in quite unexpected ways... like, first it was Lily Allen’s role, really, and she just smashed it and she was nominated for an Olivier Award,” Dooley said.

“And then, ever since then, I think Jenny particularly, hasn’t been as traditionally cast as other places.”

Dooley will appear in 2:22 A Ghost Story from 25 May to 4 August at London’s Gielgud Theatre.