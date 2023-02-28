Stranger Things drops surprise teaser for ‘a new story’ on stage

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teaser trailer for a stage adaptation of Stranger Things has been released on social media.

The show, created by Netflix in collaboration with the theatre company Sonia Freidman Productions, promises “a new Stranger Things story”.

Netflix’s hit sci-fi drama released its penultimate season last year, with a fifth and final season currently in production.

While the teaser did not disclose any new details about the mysterious stage show, it did announce that something else would arrive at 11am on Wednesday 1 March.

The graphic also featured a “1” and two “0” digits inside the words “Coming Soon”, though the meaning of the numerals has yet to be deciphered.

The Twitter account for the Stranger Things writing team shared the video, and responded to some fans’ questions about the stage show.

Asked whether the stage show’s story would be “canon” in the world of the TV show, they confirmed: “Yes.”

The official Stranger Things account was asked “what does this mean?”, to which it responded: “something to think about!!!”

The stage show was originally announced back in summer 2022, with Sonia Friedman attached as a producer and Stephen Daldry set to direct.

You can read everything we know about the forthcoming fifth season of Stranger Things here.

While no release date for the series has yet been announced, star Finn Wolfhard appeared to let slip a probable release window during a recent interview – though fans might have to wait for a while.

Matt and Ross Duffer, the sibling writing team who created the series (known professionally as the Duffer brothers) have already confirmed that the forthcoming season will break from a frequent series tradition.

They also disclosed that the ending to the whole series was in fact originally planned for season two.

All four previous seasons of Stranger Things are currently available to stream on Netflix.