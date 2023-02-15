Vault Festival told to exit London Waterloo base

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Vault Festival has been tasked with finding a new venue for their annual celebration after being told to exit their Waterloo base.

The fringe festival has been held at The Vaults, a theatre and creative space in the tunnels beneath London Waterloo station, since 2012.

Due to the restrictions of the Covid pandemic, Vault has been on hiatus since 2020 and is making its return later this month. (You can check out The Independent’s guide to the best theatre and comedy shows to see here.)

In news released on Wednesday (15 February), it has been announced that Vault Festival will need to seek a new home for its 2024 season and beyond as The Vaults commits to larger commercial work.

This year’s festival will take place at The Vaults as planned.

Director and co-founder Andy George spoke of the change as a “devastating blow” to the festival and its future.

“The response to the return of Vault Festival in 2023 has been incredible,” his statement reads.

“Over the past three years, as we’ve battled to survive through cancellations, postponements and a pandemic, it’s become extremely clear that the creative industry needs Vault Festival to thrive and the artists we champion need Vault Festival to springboard their careers.”

The statement continues by noting the recent years since the Covid pandemic as the “harshest and hardest years of the festival’s life”.

However, George is optimistic that the festival’s future can be saved by support and contributions from the theatre and creative community.

Vault Festival (VAULT Festival)

He writes: “We’re determined to make sure this isn’t the end. We can only survive if we receive support, and I’m asking for your help. Help us make this the end of a chapter, not the end of Vault Festival. Help us save Vault!”

The campaign aims to raise £150,000 by the end of 2023’s festival on 19 March. Donations can be contributed via vaultfestival.com/save-vault.

The Independent has reached out to The Vaults for comment.