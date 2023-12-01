Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cavalleria Rusticana and Pagliacci review: Any opera fan should see Covent Garden’s heavenly Christmas offering

This double bill of earthy Italian realism at the Royal Opera House is the most brilliant show in town by a mile

Michael Church
Friday 01 December 2023 12:40
Comments
<p>‘Cavalleria rusticana' is a total masterpiece of staging </p>

‘Cavalleria rusticana' is a total masterpiece of staging

(Marc Brenner)

Covent Garden’s Christmas offering is everyone’s favourite double bill, even though these twin peaks of verismo – earthy Italian realism – were not designed to be yoked together. But Damiano Michieletto’s production of Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana with Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci – universally known as “Cav and Pag” – finds an easy congruence between them.

Both are set in dirt-poor south Italian villages; the adulterer in Cavalleria dies in a duel at the hand of the man he has wronged, while the adulterous couple in Pagliacci are knifed to death when their play-within-a-play turns real.

The long orchestral introduction in Cavalleria allows Michieletto plenty of time to establish the reality of his Sicilian village, its inhabitants, and its endemic curse of violence. A motionless crowd stands around a murdered man while his mother grieves over him, then Paolo Fantin’s handsome set, with a fully functioning bakery at its heart, starts to slowly revolve, and the first of these two tales of love, sex, jealousy and revenge is set in motion.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in