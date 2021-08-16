Put on your swimsuit and grab the tanning oil... because Love Island season is officially underway.

After a year away from TV screens, the ITV2 show welcomed a load of new contestants to the Spanish villa in Mallorca.

Among the competitors to have survived the first few dumpings is Faye Winter, a 26-year-old lettings manager from Devon.

Winter told ITV that she wanted to participate in Love Island in part because of the pandemic.

“In the last year we haven’t been able to experience anything,” she said. “I’m open to anything. The opportunity came up so why wouldn’t I? I’d love to meet somebody, what better way to meet somebody than in the sun?”

She aspires to own her own estate agency or charity shop, and revealed to the broadcaster exactly what she’s seeking a romantic partner.

“I want someone who I can go on holidays and stuff with for the next couple of years and have a really fun time,” she said. “And then start thinking about kids and serious things in three or four years’ time.”

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.

Episodes will be available to watch the following morning on ITV Hub and BritBox.