Tonight’s Love Island saw the dramatic results of the public vote, as Hugo and Amy, Tyler and Clarisse, and Sam and Mary were revealed as the bottom three couples.

The episode, which also saw Chloe and Toby rekindle their on-again off-again relationship, aired the day after last night’s dramatic recoupling – during which the girls were tasked with choosing which boy they wanted to couple up with. Liberty chose to stay coupled up with Jake, while Faye left new boy Sam to return to Teddy.

While Kaz chose to couple up with Matthew and Clarisse stayed coupled up with Tyler, tonight (4 August), Tyler once again declared his feelings for Kaz and ended things with Clarisse.

Shortly afterwards, the Islanders were asked to gather around the fire pit, where the results of the public vote were announced.

At the end of the episode, Hugo and Amy, Tyler and Clarisse and Sam and Mary were revealed as the bottom three couples. The boys must now choose one girl to stay, while the girls must choose one boy; the four people not picked will be dumped from the island in tomorrow night’s episode.

