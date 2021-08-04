Love Island received its highest ever number of Ofcom complaints in response to the infamous and “misleading” Casa Amor postcard.

Last week (28 July), the contestants were split into two for the annual event, with the boys heading to Casa Amor while the girls stayed in the main villa. While new contestants were brought in to sway the islanders, one boy who remained faithful was Teddy, who slept on the day bed every night while he waited for Faye.

However, a postcard was sent back to the main villa showing the boys kissing other girls, with Teddy’s photo being taken during a game. Faye then assumed that he had moved on and coupled up with Sam instead, leaving Teddy to return to the villa on his own.

The moment was widely condemned on social media, with viewers accusing ITV of unfairly manipulating the couple.

Ofcom has now confirmed that it received 4,330 complaints regarding the episode on 28 July when the girls received the postcard, with the majority of those saying that it was “misleading and caused unnecessary distress”.

A further 103 complaints were made about the following episode and another 699 about the 30 July episode, in which Teddy returned on his own.

However, fans have been overjoyed to see Teddy and Faye reunite in recent episodes, with many now saying that they want the couple to win the show.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.