Love Island viewers are calling for Faye and Teddy to win the show after reuniting on Monday (2 August) night’s episode.

The couple were tested in Casa Amor as Faye returned to the villa with new boy Sam, having believed that Teddy had moved on with a new girl.

However, she soon realised that she made a mistake, as Teddy came back on his own. The pair spoke during Sunday’s episode (1 August) and shared a kiss, with Faye later telling Sam that she wanted to pursue things with Teddy again and would be sleeping on the day bed with him.

Viewers celebrated the pair getting back on track, with many stating that Teddy and Faye were now their frontrunners to win the series.

“Teddy and Faye are absolutely winning #LoveIsland, it is really theirs to lose!” one tweet read.

“Teddy and Faye have been in the bottom three and poor Teddy was forgotten to be voted as favourite and they still wanna pursue each other thinking the public don’t rate them? THAT’S GENUINE GIVE THEM THE 50K NOW,” another commenter wrote.

One Twitter user posted: “I’m gonna cry i love teddy and faye so much,” while another wrote: “Seeing teddy and Faye gives me inner peace and joy.”

“The way Teddy sees through Faye‘s bravado and is so mature, patient, kind and affectionate to her is honestly the sexiest thing,” another commenter wrote. “I LOVE HIM!”

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2