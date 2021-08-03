Love Island viewers left with ‘second hand embarrassment’ after Liam’s speech to Millie

Love Island has left viewers suffering “second hand embarrassment” after watching Liam’s speech to Millie.

Following a performance from surprise guest Mabel, Liam took to the stage with a speech in the hope of winning back Millie.

The couple were left uncertain after Millie discovered that Liam had lied to her about his time in Casa Amor, during which he developed a romantic connection with newcomer Lillie.

The past few episodes of the ITV reality series have seen Liam attempting to woo Millie back with a number of gestures, including a note written on a kitchen towel.

Tonight (3 August), the 21-year-old bricklayer made a speech in front of the islanders declaring his feelings for Millie.

Viewers, however, were quick to comment on social media at how “cringe” they found the grand gesture to be.

“I’m going to be sick. Make Liam’s speech stop,” wrote one user.

Another wrote: “*Liam starts reading a speech to Millie* The UK: #LoveIsland”, accompanied by a photo of Faye filing her nails and looking disinterested.

“Second hand embarrassment from liam speech,” said someone else.

A fourth user added: “Anyone else get second hand embarrassment from Liam’s speech or am I just heartless?”

“Me listening to Liam’s cringey speech #LoveIsland (don’t take him back Mills!!!)” said another person.

Liam’s grand gesture appears to have made progress, however, with Millie later telling him that she is ready to take “baby steps” towards their relationship and choosing to couple up with him.

Love Island continues every night other than Saturdays at 9.00pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available to watch the following morning on Britbox.