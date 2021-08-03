The Love Island contestants are set to be joined by a special musical guest during Tuesday (3 August) night’s episode.

Monday’s (2 August) explosive episode ended with a preview announcing that a recoupling was due to take place with the girls picking first.

It was then also revealed that the guests would be having a party with a performance from pop star Mabel.

The singer, who appeared on Aftersun on Sunday (1 August) night, will be joining the villa for a concert sponsored by Spotify, during which she’ll perform her latest single “Let Them Know” and other songs.

Mabel, 25, is the daughter of legendary singer Neneh Cherry and won the Brit Award for British Female Solo Artist in 2020.

The “Finders Keepers” singer released her debut album High Expectations in 2019, with her follow-up album expected to come out this year.

Elsewhere in Monday’s episode, viewers celebrated as Teddy and Faye reunited after the drama of Casa Amor, leaving many to declare the pair their new frontrunners to win the show.

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2