Love Island couples get a major shake-up after last night’s dramatic recoupling

The Love Islandcouples have seen a huge shake-up on last night’s episode (3 August).

Near the episode’s end, following a surprise performance from singer Mabel, newcomer Mary received a text summoning the islanders to the fire pit.

“Islanders. It’s now time to recouple. The girls will each choose which boy they want to couple up with. Please all gather around the fire pit immediately. #girlpower #flipthatswitch,” read the message.

With many of the couples having switched up since the last recoupling post-Casa Amor, the ceremony was due to bring in some major changes.

Liberty chose to stay coupled up with Jake, while Faye left new boy Sam for Teddy.

After some uncertainty between Tyler and Matthew, Kaz ultimately chose to couple up with Matthew.

Clarisse chose to stay coupled up with Tyler who she met during his time in Casa Amor.

Newcomer Amy decided to stick with Hugo, joking that she chose him despite the fact he “doesn’t make the best” iced coffees.

(ITV)

Liam’s grand gesture earlier in the episode proved to be successful when Millie chose to couple up with him.

Previous partners Chloe and Toby got back together, with Chloe choosing him over new boy Dale.

Left with the choice between Dale and Sam, Abigail – who was previously with Toby – coupled up with Dale, leaving Mary to reluctantly choose Sam.

Love Island continues every night other than Saturdays at 9.00pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available to watch the following morning on Britbox.