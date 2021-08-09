The new series ofLove Island is the longest yet – but we’re rapidly approaching the end.

ITV2’s hit reality series has returned for its first edition since 2019 due to a pandemic-related cancellation last year.

The famous villa has once again opened its doors to a selection of new contestants hoping to find romance in Mallorca.

As ever, the couple named the favourite by the viewing public in the final episode stand to win £50,000 each.

But, how many weeks will Love Island 2021 be on for and when will the final be on ITV2?

This year’s series will run for eight weeks meaning that the show is expected to end on Monday 23 August.

This date has been confirmed by Love Island narrator Iain Sterling who recently revealed the news in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it voiceover line during Sunday’s (8 August) episode.

This year’s series will be presented by Laura Whitmore with Stirling back on narrating duties.

Love Island will air every night except Saturdays at 9.00pm on ITV2.

Episodes will also be available to watch on ITV Hub as well as on BritBox the following morning.